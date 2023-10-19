Medium Puppy
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 140g
10 x 140g
Digestive health
Helps support digestive health and a balance in the intestinal flora.
Immune system support
Helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Short growth - high energy content
Meets the high energy needs of medium breed puppies.
|Age (months)
|Pouches per day
|2 m
|6 pouches
|8 m
|7 pouches
|12 m
|5+1/2 pouches
DETAIL PRODUK
Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old that will have an adult weight between 11-25 kg, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your medium sized puppy in mind. Thanks to an exclusive complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy helps to support your puppy’s immune system while its natural defences are developing gradually. What’s more, key nutrients are included to support your puppy’s digestive health, as well as to help maintain a good balance of intestinal flora. Medium breed puppies tend to have a short growth period. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy has an increased energy content in order to meet the high energy needs that medium sized puppies like yours have. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy in Gravy is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.