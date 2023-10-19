PUPPY - MEDIUM
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
￼Complete feed for dogs - For medium breed puppies (adult weight from 11 to 25 kg) - Up to 12 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
1kg
4kg
10kg
15kg
1- BRAND TEXT
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2D- Endorsement claim 4
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
3A- Commitment claim 1
Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.
3E- Commitment claim 5
(QR CODE :) Scan me!
4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4B- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.
4E- Adapted kibble size
No text
FEEDING GUIDELINE
KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET AGE IN MONTHS ADULT TARGET WEIGHT grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available Metabolisable energy XX mL = XX g kcal/kg months
LEGAL TEXT
BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old puppy.
PACKAGING TEXT
easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. XX days STAGE HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 ROYAL CANIN® is committed Transition to adult products Give your puppy a healthy start in life! BIRTH 1 MONTH 2 MONTHS 12 MONTHS WEANING GROWTH END OF GROWTH How to feed your puppy?
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|11 kg
|154g
|181g
|193g
|196g
|196g
|177g
|159g
|142g
|140g
|139g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|12 kg
|164g
|193g
|206g
|209g
|209g
|189g
|169g
|151g
|150g
|148g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|14 kg
|183g
|215g
|231g
|235g
|235g
|218g
|203g
|186g
|169g
|167g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|15 kg
|193g
|227g
|244g
|248g
|248g
|230g
|214g
|196g
|178g
|176g
|176g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|16 kg
|201g
|237g
|255g
|260g
|260g
|242g
|225g
|206g
|187g
|185g
|184g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|18 kg
|216g
|258g
|278g
|284g
|284g
|264g
|246g
|225g
|204g
|202g
|201g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|20 kg
|232g
|279g
|301g
|308g
|308g
|287g
|267g
|244g
|222g
|220g
|218g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|22 kg
|236g
|287g
|310g
|323g
|331g
|328g
|297g
|267g
|238g
|236g
|235g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|24 kg
|241g
|295g
|319g
|338g
|354g
|351g
|318g
|286g
|255g
|253g
|251g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|25 kg
|243g
|299g
|324g
|346g
|365g
|363g
|329g
|295g
|263g
|261g
|260g
|258g
|258g
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 140g Puppy Medium chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|11 kg
|1
|119g
|146g
|158g
|161g
|160g
|142g
|123g
|106g
|105g
|103g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|12 kg
|1
|128g
|157g
|170g
|174g
|173g
|154g
|134g
|116g
|114g
|113g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|14 kg
|1
|148g
|180g
|196g
|200g
|200g
|183g
|167g
|150g
|133g
|132g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|15 kg
|1
|157g
|191g
|208g
|213g
|213g
|195g
|179g
|161g
|143g
|141g
|140g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|16 kg
|1
|165g
|202g
|220g
|225g
|225g
|206g
|190g
|170g
|152g
|150g
|149g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|18 kg
|1
|181g
|223g
|242g
|249g
|249g
|229g
|211g
|190g
|169g
|167g
|166g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|20 kg
|1
|197g
|244g
|265g
|273g
|273g
|252g
|232g
|209g
|186g
|184g
|182g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|22 kg
|1
|201g
|252g
|274g
|288g
|295g
|293g
|262g
|232g
|203g
|201g
|199g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|24 kg
|1
|205g
|260g
|284g
|303g
|318g
|316g
|283g
|250g
|220g
|218g
|216g
|Medium Adult
|Medium Adult
|25 kg
|1
|208g
|264g
|289g
|310g
|329g
|327g
|293g
|260g
|228g
|226g
|224g
|222g
|222g
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of medium-sized puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 12-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 11-25 kg. This tailored diet contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E which are proven to support the development of a puppy´s healthy immune system. It is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. A combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the energy needs of growing, medium-sized puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy has been designed to be large enough to discourage gobbling, but not so big that a puppy becomes reluctant to eat. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps to support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.