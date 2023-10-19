PUPPY - MINI

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg. This tailored diet is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the high energy needs of fast-growing, small breed puppies. This formula also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E that are proven to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. Beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy has been specially designed for your puppy’s small jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps to support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.

