PUPPY - MINI
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For small breed puppies (adult weight up to 10 kg) - Up to 10 months
Ukuran yang tersedia
800g
2kg
4kg
8kg
4A- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4B- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of small breed puppies over a short growth period, up to 10 months old.
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 4-10 kg. This tailored diet is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the high energy needs of fast-growing, small breed puppies. This formula also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E that are proven to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. Beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy has been specially designed for your puppy’s small jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. A mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews helps to support dental health. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.