PUPPY - X-SMALL - Chunks in gravy
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For very small breed puppies (adult weight up to 4 kg) - Up to 10 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS
4A- Soft texture for baby teeth
Perfect chunk size, texture & taste for growing extra-small breed puppies.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Feeding instructions AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg
Feeding instructions Pouch only OR Kibble* + Pouch AGE Months ADULT WEIGHT kg g Metabolisable energy kcal/kg
How to feed your puppy?
|WET ONLY (POUCH per day)
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|1 Kg
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1.5 Kg
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|2 Kg
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2.5 Kg
|2.5
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|3 Kg
|3
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|3,5 Kg
|3.5
|4
|4
|4
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|3
|3
|4 Kg
|4
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|4
|3.5
|3
|3
|3
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (month)
|Adult target weight
|Pouch 85g Puppy X-Small chunks in gravy
|2 months
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|1 Kg
|1/2
|19g
|22g
|23g
|22g
|18g
|13g
|13g
|13g
|13g
|1.5 Kg
|1/2
|29g
|33g
|34g
|34g
|28g
|22g
|21g
|21g
|21g
|2 Kg
|1/2
|39g
|44g
|45g
|45g
|37g
|30g
|29g
|29g
|29g
|2.5 Kg
|1/2
|46g
|53g
|55g
|55g
|46g
|37g
|36g
|36g
|36g
|3 Kg
|1/2
|53g
|61g
|65g
|65g
|58g
|51g
|44g
|43g
|43g
|3.5 Kg
|1/2
|61g
|70g
|73g
|74g
|66g
|58g
|50g
|50g
|49g
|4 Kg
|1/2
|68g
|78g
|82g
|83g
|74g
|65g
|56g
|56g
|55g
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of extra small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of up to 4 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for extra small breed, growing puppies. It is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E that are proven to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy in Gravy offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult.