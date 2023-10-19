PUPPY - X-SMALL - Chunks in gravy

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of extra small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of up to 4 kg. This tailored diet contains appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for extra small breed, growing puppies. It is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E that are proven to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy in Gravy offers your puppy a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy dry kibble diet. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult.

