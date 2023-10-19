PUPPY - X-SMALL

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of extra small breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 10-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of up to 4 kg. This tailored diet is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (such as FOS, MOS and beet pulp) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. This formula also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E that are proven to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing. The formula also contains an optimal energy content designed to satisfy the high energy needs of fast-growing, extra small breed puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Puppy has also been specially designed for your puppy’s extra small jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. It also helps to support dental health, thanks to a mechanical brushing effect as your puppy chews. By the time your puppy reaches 10 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult.

