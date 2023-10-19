Shih Tzu Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1.5kg
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Healthy skin
Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 kg
|67g (6/8 cups)
|78 g (7/8 cups)
|88 g (1 cups)
|5 kg
|79 g (7/8 cups)
|92 g (1 cups)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|91 g (1 cups)
|105 g (1+1/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|7 kg
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|118 g (1+2/8 cups)
|134 g (1+3/8 cups)
DETAIL PRODUK
Suitable for dogs over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind.ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult contains an exclusive combination of nutrients that help to maintain your dog's skin health – which in turn positively affects the health of its coat. This formula includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil