Sporting Life Energy 4800
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.
20kg
Extended energy
Contains a high level of fatty acids (30 %) to provide a large amount of energy that can be used gradually over the endurance period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogs with very long periods of sustained activity.
Muscle condition
Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles and protein turnover. With a protein content of 32 %, Sporting Life Energy 4800 contributes to maintaining muscle mass and blood capacity to help deliver oxygen to muscles.
Sustained performance
Formulated exclusively for performance in sporting and working dogs with a dedicated combination of nutrients to help support healthy joints and a healthy digestive system. Enriched with a tailor-made blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals produced during sustained activity.
|Dog weight
|Dry food
|5 kg
|146 - 194 g
|10 kg
|245 - 327 g
|15 kg
|332 - 443 g
|20 kg
|412 - 550 g
|30 kg
|559 - 745 g
|40 kg
|693 - 924 g
|50 kg
|880 - 1174 g