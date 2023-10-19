STARTER Mother & Babydog - MAXI

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for large adult dogs that weigh between 26 and 44 kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old. This tailored diet is specially adapted to meet your large dog’s high energy needs, while also supporting the healthy development of your nursing puppies, including when they belong to large litters. It also contains a proven complex including Vitamins C and E to support healthy immune system development. This formula includes beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that’s ideal for weaning puppies. In the short span of 8 weeks, your puppies will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.

