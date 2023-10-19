STARTER Mother & Babydog - MEDIUM
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For the medium breed bitch (from 11 to 25 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
1kg
4kg
15kg
4A- Mother & babydog’s health support
MEDIUM STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4E- Rehydratable kibble
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for medium-sized adult dogs that weigh between 11 and 25 kg, and for weaning puppies up to 2 months old. This tailored diet is specially adapted to meet your medium-sized dog’s high energy needs, while also supporting the healthy development of your nursing puppies. It also contains a proven complex including Vitamins C and E to support healthy immune system development. This formula includes beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that’s ideal for weaning puppies. In the short span of 8 weeks, your puppies will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Medium Puppy, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.