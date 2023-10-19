STARTER Mother & Babydog - MINI
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
￼Complete feed for dogs - For the small breed bitch (up to 10 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
800g
1kg
4kg
8kg
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
95% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 15 breeders, 41 litters, 158 puppies in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Starter Mini product)
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.
4A- Mother & babydog’s health support
MINI STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4E- Rehydratable kibble
KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET AGE IN WEEKS ADULT TARGET WEIGHT grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available Metabolisable energy XX mL = XX g kcal/kg WEANING PUPPY GESTATING MOTHER GESTATION IN WEEKS MOTHER WEIGHT LACTATING MOTHER BABYDOG MILK AD LIBITUM
|KIBBLE ONLY
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight
|0 to 3
|3 - 4
|4 - 5
|5 - 6
|6 - 7
|7 - 8
|1 kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|30g
|40g
|50g
|2 kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|30g
|40g
|50g
|3 kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|30g
|40g
|50g
|4 kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|60g
|80g
|95g
|5 kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|60g
|80g
|95g
|7 kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|90g
|120g
|145g
|10 kg
|BABY DOG MILK
|10g
|30g
|90g
|120g
|145g
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|Age (weeks)
|Adult target weight
|Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse
|0 - 3
|3 - 4
|4 - 5
|5 - 6
|6 - 7
|7 - 8
|1 kg
|1/2
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|5g
|5g
|15g
|25g
|2 kg
|1/2
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|5g
|5g
|15g
|25g
|3 kg
|1/2
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|5g
|5g
|15g
|25g
|4 kg
|1/2
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|5g
|35g
|55g
|70g
|5 kg
|1/2
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|5g
|35g
|55g
|70g
|7 kg
|1/2
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|5g
|65g
|95g
|120g
|10 kg
|1/2
|BABY DOG MILK
|0g
|5g
|65g
|95g
|120g
|KIBBLE ONLY
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|DOG'S Weight
|6
|8
|IN LACTATION
|1 kg
|29g
|34g
|ad libitum
|2 kg
|55g
|65g
|ad libitum
|3 kg
|66g
|77g
|ad libitum
|4 kg
|95g
|110g
|ad libitum
|5 kg
|96g
|114g
|ad libitum
|7 kg
|124g
|146g
|ad libitum
|10 kg
|162g
|191g
|ad libitum
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET
|Wet
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|DOG'S Weight
|Can 195g Mother & Babydog Ultra soft mousse
|6
|8
|IN LACTATION
|1 kg
|1/2
|4g
|9g
|ad libitum
|3 kg
|1/2
|41g
|53g
|ad libitum
|5 kg
|1/2
|72g
|89g
|ad libitum
|7 kg
|1/2
|99g
|122g
|ad libitum
|10 kg
|1/2
|137g
|167g
|ad libitum
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies. This formula is suitable for small adult dogs that weigh up to 10 kg, and weaning puppies up to 2 months old. This tailored diet is specially adapted to meet your small dog’s high energy needs, while also supporting the healthy development of your nursing puppies. It also contains a proven complex including Vitamins C and E to support healthy immune system development. This formula includes beneficial prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids to help support healthy brain development in young puppies. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that’s ideal for weaning puppies. In the short span of 8 weeks, your puppies will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.