STARTER Mother & Babydog – Ultra soft mousse

4B- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4D- Brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

4C- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

4A- Perfect taste & texture for babydogs

Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

DETAIL PRODUK

