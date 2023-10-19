STARTER Mother & Babydog – Ultra soft mousse
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Ukuran yang tersedia
12 x 195g
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4D- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4A- Perfect taste & texture for babydogs
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.