X-Small Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for adult dogs - For very small breed dogs (weight up to 4 kg) - Over 10 months old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
500g
1.5kg
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients which help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
Healthy transit
Very small breed dogs are prone to constipation. A balanced intake of fibres (including psyllium) together with highly digestible L.I.P. proteins helps facilitate intestinal transit and contributes to good stool quality.
Urinary tract health
Helps support a healthy urinary system in very small breed dogs.
Very palatable & very small kibble
This small-sized kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the miniature jaw of dogs under 4 kg. Its exclusive formula also helps stimulate fussy appetites in very small breed dogs.
|Dog weight
|Indoor - No exercise
|-
|Normal activity
|-
|High activity
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|1 kg
|24 g
|2/8
|27 g
|3/8
|31 g
|3/8
|1.5 kg
|32 g
|3/8
|37 g
|3/8
|42 g
|4/8
|2 kg
|40 g
|4/8
|46 g
|4/8
|52 g
|5/8
|2.5 kg
|47 g
|4/8
|55g
|5/8
|62 g
|6/8
|3 kg
|54 g
|5/8
|63 g
|6/8
|71 g
|7/8
|3.5 kg
|61 g
|6/8
|70 g
|6/8
|80 g
|7/8
|4 kg
|67 g
|6/8
|78 g
|7/8
|88 g
|1
DETAIL PRODUK
Suitable for very small dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 4kg, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your X-Small adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult contains very high quality protein (L.I.P.), specifically chosen for its easy digestibility. This protein, combined with a balanced intake of fibres like psyllium, helps to facilitate healthy intestinal transit. In addition, ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult helps to support a healthy urinary system in very small breeds of dogs like yours. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult helps to support good coat condition. While the variety of vitamins included helps to strengthen your dog’s ‘skin barrier role’ – ultimately contributing to the maintenance of healthy skin. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® X-Small Adult has been specially adapted to cater to this particular breed. Its shape, size, and texture is perfect for its miniature jaws.