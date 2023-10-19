Yorkshire Terrier Puppy
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Yorkshire Terrier puppies - Up to 10 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
1.5kg
Coat health
This exclusive formula contributes to maintaining health of the Yorkshire Terrier’s long coat. Enriched with adapted content of Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), Omega 6 fatty acids, borage oil and biotin.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Yorkshire Terrier Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight : 2 kg
|Adult weight : 3 kg
|Adult weight : 4 kg
|2 m
|49 g (4/8 cup)
|63 g (5/8 cup)
|78 g (6/8 cup)
|3 m
|54 g (4/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|88 g (7/8 cup)
|4 m
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|75 g (6/8 cup)
|92 g (7/8 cup)
|5 m
|55 g (4/8 cup)
|75 g (6/8 cup)
|93 g (1 cup)
|6 m
|48 g (4/8 cup)
|68 g (6/8 cup)
|84 g (7/8 cup)
|7 m
|40 g (3/8 cup)
|61 g (5/8 cup)
|75 g (6/8 cup)
|8 m
|39 g (3/8 cup)
|54 g (4/8 cup)
|67 (5/8 cup)
|9 m
|39 g (3/8 cup)
|54 g (4/8 cup)
|66 g (5/8 cup)
|10 m
|39 g (3/8 cup)
|53 g (4/8 cup)
|65 g (5/8 cup)
|11 m
|Transition to adult Yorkshire
|Transition to adult Yorkshire
|Transition to adult Yorkshire
DETAIL PRODUK
Suitable for puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Yorkshire Terrier in mind. Because your young Yorkshire Terrier’s immune system develops gradually, ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – to help support your puppy’s natural defences during this important growth phase. ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy’s formula is enriched with an adapted content of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and Omega-6 fatty acids (from borage oil), as well biotin to help maintain your puppy’s coat health. ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy also helps to support digestive health. Nutrients with highly digestible, high quality protein (L.I.P.) and prebiotics (FOS) are included to help your puppy maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. What’s more, the exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Yorkshire Terrier Puppy supports dental hygiene by helping to slow down tartar formation.