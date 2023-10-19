ADULT

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium breed dogs (11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old

4kg

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

5A. SKIN & COAT

Contains nutrients that support hair growth and coat shine.

5B. DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

5C. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Skin & coat / Digestive health / Vitality complex ROYAL CANIN® Adult is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight and general health of medium-sized adult dogs.  This specially formulated diet contains nutrients that help to support a shiny coat and hair growth. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Adult is enriched with a special blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and ultimately contribute to maintaining the health of your dog’s tissue and cells. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

