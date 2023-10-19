ADULT SMALL DOG

DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Digestive health / Dental health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Adult is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight and general health of small breed dogs that weigh less than 10 kg. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. Thanks to the kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder, ROYAL CANIN® Adult helps to delay build-up of tartar to support your dog’s dental health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

