Benefits: Cardiac support / EPA + DHA / Low sodium ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s heart health. This diet contains nutrients – such as taurine and L-Carnitine – that contribute to maintaining the health of your dog’s cardiac muscle. This formula contains long chain Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help support healthy cardiovascular function. In order to help reduce the heart’s workload, this diet is formulated with a low sodium content. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is also available as wet food with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability

