CARDIAC
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 410g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
CARDIAC SUPPORT
Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
LOW SODIUM
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|grams
|Can(s)
|2
|160
|3/4
|141
|3/4
|122
|2/4
|4
|269
|1+1/4
|237
|1+1/4
|205
|1
|6
|365
|1+3/4
|321
|1+2/4
|278
|1+2/4
|8
|453
|2+1/4
|399
|2
|344
|1+3/4
|10
|536
|2+3/4
|471
|2+1/4
|407
|2
|15
|726
|3+3/4
|639
|3+1/4
|552
|2+3/4
|20
|901
|4+2/4
|793
|4
|685
|3+2/4
|25
|1065
|5+1/4
|937
|4+3/4
|810
|4
|30
|1221
|6
|1075
|5+2/4
|928
|4+3/4
|35
|1371
|6+3/4
|1206
|6
|1042
|5+1/4
|40
|1515
|7+2/4
|1334
|6+3/4
|1152
|5+3/4
|45
|1655
|8+1/4
|1457
|7+1/4
|1258
|6+1/4
|50
|1791
|9
|1576
|8
|1361
|6+3/4
|55
|1924
|9+2/4
|1693
|8+2/4
|1462
|7+1/4
|60
|2054
|10+1/4
|1807
|9
|1561
|7+3/4
|65
|2181
|11
|1919
|9+2/4
|1658
|8+1/4
|70
|2306
|11+2/4
|2029
|10+1/4
|1752
|8+3/4
|75
|2428
|12+1/4
|2137
|10+3/4
|1845
|9+1/4
|80
|2549
|12+3/4
|2243
|11+1/4
|1937
|9+3/4
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Cardiac support / EPA + DHA / Low sodium ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s heart health. This diet contains nutrients – such as taurine and L-Carnitine – that contribute to maintaining the health of your dog’s cardiac muscle. This formula contains long chain Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help support healthy cardiovascular function. In order to help reduce the heart’s workload, this diet is formulated with a low sodium content. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability