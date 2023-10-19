DENTAL Dog Dry
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For adult medium and large breed dogs (over 10 kg) with dental sensitivities - Over 12/15 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
6kg
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
BONE & JOINT SUPPORT
Formulated to help maintain healthy bones and joints.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
Calcium binders to help slow down plaque mineralisation.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Essential fatty acids, glucosamine and chondroitin.
Specific kibble size and texture for brushing effect.
Regular dental care can help prevent painful oral conditions and overall health negative consequences.
Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to gingivitis and bad breath.
Medium and large dogs can have added strain on their bones and joints due to their size.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Bone & joint support ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in medium and large breed dogs. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of tartar. The shape and size of the kibble allows your dog to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate a brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain the health of your medium or large dog’s bones and joints. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.