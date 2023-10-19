DENTAL Dog Dry

DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Bone & joint support ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in medium and large breed dogs. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of tartar. The shape and size of the kibble allows your dog to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate a brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This diet is formulated with high quality nutrients to help support and maintain the health of your medium or large dog’s bones and joints. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

