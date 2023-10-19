DENTAL SMALL DOG
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10kg) with dental sensitivities
1.5kg
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
FORMULA FEATURES 4D
Controlled levels of sodium, magnesium and calcium.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
Calcium binders to help slow down plaque mineralisation.
FORMULA FEATURES 4B
Specific kibble size and texture for brushing effect.
SENSITIVITIES 2C
Small dogs have a tendency to have lower urinary tract health concerns.
SENSITIVITIES 2B
Regular dental care can help prevent painful oral conditions and overall health negative consequences.
SENSITIVITIES 2A
Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to gingivitis and bad breath.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your dog's healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
Benefits: Tartar control / Brushing effect / Urine dilution ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in small breed dogs. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of tartar. The shape and size of the kibble allows your dog to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate a brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This diet also supports urine dilution which makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.