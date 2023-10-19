DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Digestive support / High energy / High palatability ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet contains a high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease your dog’s intestinal load. Thanks to its highly palatable formula, this diet is specially designed to encourage food acceptance in dogs with a decreased appetite. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability

