Gastrointestinal
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for dogs
Ukuran yang tersedia
2kg
7.5kg
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. A lack of appetite can increase the risk of unhealthy weight loss.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. EPA+DHA and a synergistic complex of antioxidants.
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
5C. HIGH PALATABILITY
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
MIXED-FEEDING TEXT
Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|127
|1+3/8
|110
|1+1/8
|10
|171
|1+6/8
|150
|1+5/8
|130
|1+3/8
|15
|231
|2+3/8
|203
|2+1/8
|176
|1+7/8
|20
|287
|3
|253
|2+5/8
|218
|2+2/8
|25
|339
|3+4/8
|299
|3+1/8
|258
|2+6/8
|30
|389
|4
|342
|3+5/8
|296
|3+1/8
|35
|437
|4+4/8
|384
|4
|332
|3+4/8
|40
|483
|5
|425
|4+3/8
|367
|3+7/8
|45
|527
|5+4/8
|464
|4+7/8
|401
|4+1/8
|50
|570
|6
|502
|5+2/8
|434
|4+4/8
|55
|613
|6+3/8
|539
|5+5/8
|466
|4+7/8
|60
|654
|6+7/8
|576
|6
|497
|5+1/8
|70
|734
|7+5/8
|646
|6+6/8
|558
|5+7/8
|80
|812
|8+4/8
|714
|7+4/8
|617
|6+3/8
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Digestive support / High energy / High palatability ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet contains a high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease your dog’s intestinal load. Thanks to its highly palatable formula, this diet is specially designed to encourage food acceptance in dogs with a decreased appetite. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability