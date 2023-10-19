Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 200g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to help support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. LOW FAT
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
5C. FIBRE BALANCE
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|-
|Body Condition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|200g
|-
|400g
|-
|200g
|-
|400g
|-
|200g
|-
|400g
|-
|-
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Cans
|Grams
|Cans
|2
|214
|1
|214
|1/2
|188
|1
|188
|1/2
|163
|3/4
|163
|1/2
|4
|360
|1+3/4
|360
|1
|317
|1+1/2
|317
|3/4
|274
|1+1/4
|274
|3/4
|6
|488
|2+1/2
|488
|1+1/4
|429
|2+1/4
|429
|1
|371
|1+3/4
|371
|1
|8
|606
|3
|606
|1+1/2
|533
|2+3/4
|533
|1+1/4
|460
|2+1/4
|460
|1
|10
|716
|3+1/2
|716
|1+3/4
|630
|3+1/4
|630
|1+1/2
|544
|2+3/4
|544
|1+1/4
|15
|970
|4+3/4
|970
|2+1/4
|854
|4+1/4
|854
|2
|737
|3+3/4
|737
|1+3/4
|20
|1204
|6
|1204
|3
|1059
|5+1/4
|1059
|2+1/2
|915
|4+1/2
|915
|2+1/4
|25
|1423
|7
|1423
|3+1/2
|1252
|6+1/4
|1252
|3
|1082
|5+1/2
|1082
|2+3/4
|30
|1632
|8+1/4
|1632
|4
|1436
|7+1/4
|1436
|3+1/2
|1240
|6+1/4
|1240
|3
|35
|1832
|9+1/4
|1832
|4+1/2
|1612
|8
|1612
|4
|1392
|7
|1392
|3+1/2
|40
|2025
|10+1/4
|2025
|5
|1782
|9
|1782
|4+1/4
|1539
|7+3/4
|1539
|3+3/4
|45
|2212
|11
|2212
|5+1/2
|1946
|9+3/4
|1946
|4+3/4
|1681
|8+1/2
|1681
|4
|50
|2393
|12
|2393
|5+3/4
|2106
|10+1/2
|2106
|5+1/4
|1819
|9
|1819
|4+1/2
|55
|2571
|12+3/4
|2571
|6+1/4
|2262
|11+1/4
|2262
|5+1/2
|1954
|9+3/4
|1954
|4+3/4
|60
|2744
|13+3/4
|2744
|6+3/4
|2415
|12
|2415
|6
|2086
|10+1/2
|2086
|5
|70
|3081
|15+1/2
|3081
|7+1/2
|2711
|13+1/2
|2711
|6+1/2
|2341
|11+3/4
|2341
|5+3/4
|80
|3405
|17
|3405
|8+1/4
|2996
|15
|2996
|7+1/4
|2588
|13
|2588
|6+1/4
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Digestive support / Low fat / Fibre balance ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet is tailor-made to support the nutritional requirements of dogs that require a fat restricted diet. This diet’s limited fibre content helps to maintain your dog’s energy levels, despite the restricted fat content. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability