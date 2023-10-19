Gastrointestinal Puppy
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for dogs - Specially for puppies
2A.SENSITIVITIES
An impaired digestive function prevents dogs from properly benefiting from nutrients contained in their food.
2B.SENSITIVITIES
Their immature digestive systems make puppies more prone to digestive issues.
2C.SENSITIVITIES
Vomiting, diarrhea or loose stools are the most common signs of digestive issues.
4A.FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B.FORMULA FEATURES
Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of electrolytes.
4C.FORMULA FEATURES
Antioxidants to support the puppy’s natural defences.
4D.FORMULA FEATURES
Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. OPTIMAL GROWTH
High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing puppy.
5C. ADAPTED TEXTURE
Specific mousse texture to facilitate food intake in puppies with decreased appetite and help the transition from milk to solid food.
|Age of puppy in months
|1-2
|3-4
|5-6
|7-8
|9-10
|11-12
|Adult target weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|-
|5
|1 1/2 - 2
|2 - 2 1/2
|2 1/2 - 2
|2 - 1 1/2
|1 1/2
|-
|10
|2 -3
|3 1/2 - 4
|4
|3 1/2 - 3
|3 - 2 1/2
|2 1/2
|20
|3 - 5
|6
|6 1/2
|6 - 5 1/2
|5 - 4 1/2
|4 1/2
|30
|3 - 5 1/2
|6 1/2 - 7
|8 - 8 1/2
|8 1/2 - 8
|7 1/2 - 7
|6
|40
|3 1/2 - 5 1/2
|7 1/2 - 8
|9 1/2 - 10 1/2
|10 1/2 - 10
|9 1/2 - 8 1/2
|8 - 7 1/2
DETAIL PRODUK
