DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Digestive support / Optimal growth / Adapted texture ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is specifically formulated to help support your puppy’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. In order to meet your growing puppy’s nutritional needs for healthy development, this high energy formula contains specially adapted levels of supportive nutrients, such as protein and calcium. The ultra-soft mousse texture helps to encourage food acceptance in puppies with a decreased appetite, while also helping to make the transition from milk to solid food easier. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each puppy’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Puppy is also available as wet food with an ultra-soft mousse texture.* *Subject to product availability

