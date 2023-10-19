Hepatic
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 420g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
|Dog's weight
|Body condition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|143
|3/4
|126
|3/4
|109
|1/2
|4
|241
|1 + 1/4
|212
|1
|183
|1
|6
|327
|1 + 3/4
|288
|1 + 1/2
|248
|1 + 1/4
|8
|406
|2
|357
|1 + 3/4
|308
|1 + 1/2
|10
|479
|2 + 1/2
|422
|2
|364
|1 + 3/4
|15
|650
|3 + 1/4
|572
|2 + 3/4
|494
|2 + 1/2
|20
|806
|4
|710
|3 + 1/2
|613
|3
|25
|953
|4 + 3/4
|838
|4 + 1/4
|725
|3 + 3/4
|30
|1093
|5 + 1/2
|962
|4 + 3/4
|831
|4 + 1/4
|35
|1 227
|6 + 1/4
|1 080
|5 + 1/2
|932
|4 + 3/4
|40
|1356
|6 + 3/4
|1193
|6
|1031
|5 + 1/4
|45
|1481
|7 + 1/2
|1 304
|6 + 1/2
|1126
|5 + 3/4
|50
|1 603
|8
|1411
|7
|1 218
|6
|55
|1722
|8 + 1/2
|1515
|7 + 1/2
|1309
|6 + 1/2
|60
|1838
|9 + 1/4
|1 618
|8
|1397
|7
|70
|2063
|11 + 1/2
|1816
|9
|1 568
|7 + 3/4
|80
|2 281
|11 + 1/2
|2007
|10
|1733
|8 + 3/4
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Adapted protein content / Low copper / High energy ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency. This diet contains specially adapted levels of high-quality protein sources in order to support heathy liver function. To help minimise the accumulation of copper in your dog’s liver cells, this diet is formulated with a purposely low copper content. This diet contains a high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease your dog’s intestinal load. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability