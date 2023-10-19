DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Adapted protein content / Low copper / High energy ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency. This diet contains specially adapted levels of high-quality protein sources in order to support heathy liver function. To help minimise the accumulation of copper in your dog’s liver cells, this diet is formulated with a purposely low copper content. This diet contains a high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease your dog’s intestinal load. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

Baca lebih lanjut