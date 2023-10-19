Hypoallergenic
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Ukuran yang tersedia
2kg
7kg
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A.In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
2B. SENSITIVITIES
'2B.Chronic skin disorders significantly affect dog''s quality of life'
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C.Dogs with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5C. EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
5D. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2 kg
|52 g
|5/8
|45 g
|4/8
|39 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|87 g
|1
|76 g
|7/8
|66 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|117 g
|1+3/8
|103 g
|1+2/8
|89 g
|1
|8 kg
|146 g
|1+6/8
|128 g
|1+4/8
|111 g
|1+2/8
|10 kg
|172 g
|2
|152 g
|1+6/8
|131 g
|1+4/8
|15 kg
|234 g
|2+6/8
|206 g
|2+3/8
|178 g
|2
|20 kg
|290 g
|3+3/8
|255 g
|3
|220 g
|2+4/8
|25 kg
|343 g
|4
|302 g
|3+4/8
|260 g
|3
|30 kg
|393 g
|4+4/8
|346 g
|4
|299 g
|3+4/8
|35 kg
|441 g
|5+1/8
|388 g
|4+4/8
|335 g
|3+7/8
|40 kg
|487 g
|5+5/8
|429 g
|5
|370 g
|4+2/8
|45 kg
|532 g
|6+1/8
|469 g
|5+3/8
|405 g
|4+6/8
|50 kg
|576 g
|6+5/8
|507 g
|5+7/8
|438 g
|5+1/8
|55 kg
|619 g
|7+1/8
|545 g
|6+2/8
|470 g
|5+4/8
|60 kg
|661 g
|7+5/8
|581 g
|6+6/8
|502 g
|5+6/8
|70 kg
|742 g
|8+5/8
|653 g
|7+4/8
|564 g
|6+4/8
|80 kg
|820 g
|9+4/8
|721 g
|8+3/8
|623 g
|7+2/8