Hypoallergenic

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

2A.In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs

'2B.Chronic skin disorders significantly affect dog''s quality of life'

2C.Dogs with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate

4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health

4D. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

