Hypoallergenic

Makanan Basah untuk Anjing

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 200g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

DETAIL PRODUK

