Hypoallergenic Small Dog

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Ukuran yang tersedia

1kg

3.5kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

Temukan peritel

2A. SENSITIVITIES

2A. In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs

2B. SENSITIVITIES

2B. Small dogs are prone to develop urinary stones

2C. SENSITIVITIES

2C.Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.

4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. FORMULA FEATURES

4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate

4C. FORMULA FEATURES

4C. Precisely controlled levels of Magnesium, Calcium and Phosphorus

4D. FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

5B. LOW RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

5C. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5D. DENTAL HEALTH

Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

DETAIL PRODUK

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025