Hypoallergenic Small Dog
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1kg
3.5kg
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. In dogs, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Small dogs are prone to develop urinary stones
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C.Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues such as tartar.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Precisely controlled levels of Magnesium, Calcium and Phosphorus
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5D. DENTAL HEALTH
Contains specific nutrients which contribute to maintaining good oral health.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweigght
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2 kg
|54 g
|5/8
|48 g
|1/2
|41 g
|3/8
|2.5 kg
|64 g
|5/8
|56 g
|5/8
|49 g
|4/8
|3 kg
|73 g
|6/8
|64 g
|5/8
|56 g
|5/8
|3.5 kg
|82 g
|7/8
|72 g
|6/8
|62 g
|5/8
|4 kg
|91 g
|1
|80 g
|7/8
|69 g
|6/8
|5 kg
|107 g
|1+1/8
|94 g
|1
|82 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|123 g
|1+2/8
|108 g
|1+1/8
|94 g
|1
|7 kg
|138 g
|1+4/8
|122 g
|1+2/8
|105 g
|1+1/8
|8 kg
|153 g
|1+5/8
|134 g
|1+3/8
|116 g
|1+2/8
|9 kg
|167 g
|1+6/8
|147 g
|1+4/8
|127 g
|1+3/8
|10 kg
|181 g
|1+7/8
|159 g
|1+5/8
|137 g
|1+3/8