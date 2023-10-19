DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Mobility support / Innovative C2P+ joint complex / Moderate calorie / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ specifically formulated to help support your dog’s joint health and ease of movement. When tested in a clinical study, 88% (1) of participating dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+. This formula contains a synergistic blend of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen, and green tea polyphenols to help protect joint cartilage health. This diet contains a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately supporting joint health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is also available as wet food with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability (1) Multicentric study in veterinary clinics in Spain, UK, France, Netherlands, in 42 days N=50 dogs. Royal Canin 2015.

