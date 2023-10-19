MOBILITY C2P+
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete feed for adult dogs
Ukuran yang tersedia
2kg
7kg
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
INNOVATIVE C2P+ JOINT COMPLEX
Formulated with a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help protect joint cartilage health.
MOBILITY SUPPORT
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed MOBILITY C2P+.
MODERATE CALORIE
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by helping to maintain an ideal body weight.
S/O INDEX
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1+1/8
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|10
|172
|1+7/8
|148
|1+5/8
|125
|1+3/8
|15
|233
|2+4/8
|201
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|289
|3+1/8
|250
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|25
|342
|3+5/8
|295
|3+1/8
|249
|2+5/8
|30
|392
|4+2/8
|338
|3+5/8
|285
|3
|35
|440
|4+6/8
|380
|4
|320
|3+3/8
|40
|486
|5+2/8
|420
|4+4/8
|354
|3+6/8
|45
|531
|5+5/8
|459
|4+7/8
|386
|4+1/8
|50
|575
|6+1/8
|496
|5+2/8
|418
|4+4/8
|55
|617
|6+5/8
|533
|5+6/8
|449
|4+6/8
|60
|659
|7
|569
|6+1/8
|479
|5+1/8
|70
|740
|7+7/8
|639
|6+7/8
|538
|5+6/8
|80
|818
|8+6/8
|706
|7+4/6
|595
|6+3/8
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Mobility support / Innovative C2P+ joint complex / Moderate calorie / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ specifically formulated to help support your dog’s joint health and ease of movement. When tested in a clinical study, 88% (1) of participating dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+. This formula contains a synergistic blend of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen, and green tea polyphenols to help protect joint cartilage health. This diet contains a moderate calorie content to help your dog maintain an ideal body weight, ultimately supporting joint health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is also available as wet food with a soft, loaf-like texture.* *Subject to product availability (1) Multicentric study in veterinary clinics in Spain, UK, France, Netherlands, in 42 days N=50 dogs. Royal Canin 2015.