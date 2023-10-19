Neutered Adult Small Dog - Dry

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

DENTAL HEALTH

The mechanical actions of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium binder help delay tartar build-up.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

IDEAL BODYWEIGHT

Adapted formula and calorie level to help dogs maintain an ideal weight. Designed to help promote the feeling of fullness, with a blend of fibres.

DETAIL PRODUK

