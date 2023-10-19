SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Makanan Kering untuk Anjing

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

BEGGING CONTROL

High natural fibre level helps keep dogs satisfied between meals. Helped control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.

EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Supports safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight over a 3 month period.

HEALTHY JOINT SUPPORT

Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess bodyweight.

MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

DETAIL PRODUK

