Satiety Weight Management

Makanan Basah untuk Anjing

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 195g

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION

Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.

EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

BEGGING CONTROL

Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.

DETAIL PRODUK

