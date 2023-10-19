Satiety Weight Management
Makanan Basah untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 195g
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
MIX FEEDING INSTRUCTION
Divide daily ration in several meals. Adjust to the needs of your pet and the rate of weight loss.
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
BEGGING CONTROL
Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, molluscs and crustaceans.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 290 IU, E1 (Iron): 6.5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 1 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 2.0% - Crude ash: 1.0% - Crude fibres: 2.0% - Moisture: 83.0% - metabolisable energy: 579KCal/Kg.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 60 - Moisture (max) 860 - Crude fat (min) 0 - Crude fibre (max) 30 - Crude ash (max) 11. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|-
|Start
|-
|4 weeks after
|-
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|-
|Grams
|Can 410g
|Grams
|Can 410g
|Grams
|Can 410g
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|191
|2/4
|164
|2/4
|180
|2/4
|4
|321
|3/4
|275
|3/4
|303
|3/4
|6
|435
|1
|373
|1
|410
|1
|8
|540
|1+1/4
|463
|1+1/4
|509
|1+1/4
|10
|638
|1+2/4
|547
|1+1/4
|602
|1+2/4
|15
|865
|2
|741
|1+3/4
|815
|2
|20
|1073
|2+2/4
|920
|2+1/4
|1012
|2+2/4
|25
|1268
|3
|1087
|2+3/4
|1196
|3
|30
|1454
|3+2/4
|1247
|3
|1371
|3+1/4
|35
|1633
|4
|1399
|3+2/4
|1539
|3+3/4
|40
|1805
|4+2/4
|1547
|3+3/4
|1701
|4+1/4
|45
|1971
|4+3/4
|1690
|4
|1859
|4+2/4
|50
|2133
|5+1/4
|1828
|4+2/4
|2011
|5
|55
|2291
|5+2/4
|1964
|4+3/4
|2160
|5+1/4
|60
|2446
|6
|2096
|5
|2306
|5+2/4