SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT SMALL DOG
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Ukuran yang tersedia
1.5kg
3kg
KETERSEDIAAN
BEGGING CONTROL
High natural fiber level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
S/O INDEX
SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|44
|37
|41
|2.5
|52
|44
|49
|3
|59
|51
|56
|3.5
|66
|57
|63
|4
|73
|63
|69
|4.5
|80
|69
|76
|5
|87
|74
|82
|5.5
|93
|80
|88
|6
|100
|85
|94
|6.5
|106
|91
|100
|7
|112
|96
|105
|7.5
|118
|101
|111
|8
|124
|106
|116
|8.5
|129
|111
|122
|9
|135
|116
|127
|9.5
|140
|120
|132
|10
|146
|125
|138
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Specifically formulated for small dogs / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight, small breed adult dogs. When tested in a Royal Canin study, an impressive 97% (1) dogs lost weight in 3 months of eating ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management. A high level of natural fibers helps to keep dogs satisfied between meals. When tested, this diet helped to control begging in 83% (2) of dogs during weight loss. This formula is specially adapted to help support the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small breed dogs. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as wet food with a soft loaf texture.* *Subject to product availability (1) Flanagan J, Bissot T, Hours MA, Moreno B, Feugier A, German AJ. Success of a weight loss plan for overweight dogs: The results of an international weight loss study. PLoS One. 2017 Sep 8;12(9):e0184199. (2) Hours MA et al. Factors affecting weight loss in client owned cats and dogs: data from an international weight loss study. Proc of 16th Annual AAVN Clinical Nutrition and Research Symposium; Denver (USA); June 8, 2016.