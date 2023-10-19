Urinary S/O
Makanan Kering untuk Anjing
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Ukuran yang tersedia
2kg
7.5kg
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. Urinary crystals are a primary factor in the development of bladder stones and could be induced by a dietary mineral excess.
2B. SENSITIVITIES
2B. Struvite are urinary stones made of magnesium, ammonium and phosphates and tend to form in neutral to alkaline urine.
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. Calcium oxalate are urinary stones which tend to form, in the urine, with acid to neutral pH.
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each Royal Canin formula is specifically designed and approved by cats and dogs scientific experts. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium & phosphorus
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Promotes sustainable urine pH levels and urinary ions concentration
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with antioxidants & EPA-DHA
5A. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
5B. LOW RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
5C. URINE DILUTION
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
5D. LOW MAGNESIUM
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a vet named Jean Cathary discovered he could help sick dogs heal more fully by letting nutrition be the best medicine. In this visionary act Royal Canin was born. Today, using advanced vet science & obsessive observation to identify the best nutrients possible, our 220+ individual formulas give pets the gift of magnificent, radiant health.
|Feeding rules for 24h:
|Dry only
|Mix: dry + wet
|Dry only
|Mix: dry + wet
|Dry only
|Mix: dry + wet
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|2
|54g
|28g + 1 pouch
|48g
|21g + 1 pouch
|41g
|15g + 1 pouch
|5
|108g
|81g + 1 pouch
|95g
|69g + 1 pouch
|82g
|56g + 1 pouch
|10
|181g
|155g + 1 pouch
|159g
|163g + 1 pouch
|138g
|111g + 1 pouch
|15
|245g
|219g + 1 pouch
|216g
|190g + 1 pouch
|187g
|160g + 1 pouch
|20
|305g
|278g + 1 pouch
|268g
|242g + 1 pouch
|232g
|205g + 1 pouch