Discover their ideal nutrition
Every pet is uniqueand so are their nutritional needs
Behind every size and lifestage, there are unique needs
Discover our Size Health Nutrition range and choose the right product for your dog.
Discover our Products
Explore our veterinary range
Health problems require specific solutions. That's why we have developed a range of products dedicated to veterinarians that support your pet’s health.
3 minutes
Find your pet's tailored product
1
Answer a few questions about your pet
2
Get their tailored food recommendation
3
Keep your pets diet always updated
Discover breeds
Every breed is unique, and so are their health needs. Get advice and information on the right breed for you, and the right nutrition for them.
Health is our obsession
Royal Canin was founded back in 1968 by a vet with a vision - to improve the health of cats and dogs through nutrition. That mission still drives everything we do.