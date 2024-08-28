Taking care of your dog's health

Advice, articles and information to help you take care of your dog.

Five-step skin and coat routine for a healthy dog!

New canine dermatology findings promise relief for itchy dogs

Atopic dermatitis in dogs: more than a scratchy disease

Coat and skin health essentials

Your dog’s coat and skin are not only a joy to stroke, they’re also great indicators of your pet’s general health.
A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's health and wellbeing. Find out more about the four simple ways you can maintain your dog's healthy weight and keep them in good shape.

Ageing

How should I care for my ageing dog?

​Signs your dog is getting old

Your dog's end of life care

Common illnesses in older dogs

Importance of nutrition changes for dogs according to their age

Digestive Health

​Your dog's diet and their digestive health

​Spotting signs of digestive problems in your dog

Why Does My Puppy Have Diarrhoea?

What makes your dog's digestive system healthy?

​How to prevent an upset stomach in your dog

​Is your dog constipated?

5 tips for mix feeding dry and wet food for dogs

Common dog digestive problems

How to feed your dog after surgery

​10 toxic foods you shouldn't give your dog

General wellbeing

How to give a dog a pill with Pill Assist™

Keeping your dog cool in summer

​Caring for your dog in cold weather

Travelling with your dog

Healthy Skin and Coat

​Why is my dog losing its hair?

Dog dandruff and dry skin

How your dog's diet affects their skin

Let’s talk about skin conditions in dogs

Dog skin allergies

Why does my dog keep scratching?

Healthy Weight

The risks to your dog if they are obese

Is my dog overweight?

How to maintain your dog's healthy weight

How to help your dog gain weight

How to help your dog lose weight

Why is my dog losing weight?

Urinary Health

Urinary incontinence in dogs

Understanding your dog's urinary health and its diet

​How are urinary problems in dogs treated?

Bladder problems in dogs

Each breed's unique health needs

Learn about the different health requirements of each breed and how to best care for them.
Tailored nutrition

Our work is based on a vast and growing scientific understanding of pet health and nutrition.

