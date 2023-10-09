The risks to your dog if they are obese

Obesity is an increasing problem among our human population, and unfortunately it's the same for dogs; multiple studies have found that at least one in five dogs in industrialised countries are classified as obese. If your dog is obese, it will be at higher risk of a number of chronic and life-long conditions which it's important to be aware of.

Your dog's likelihood of obesity

A dog is classified as obese when it reaches between 15% and 20% over its ideal weight, or it's impossible to feel its ribs through its skin, fur and body tissue. Their breed, genetic makeup, age, sex, lifestyle, diet and whether they have been neutered or not will all contribute to the likelihood of your dog becoming obese.

For example, female dogs are more predisposed to weight gain, while obesity is twice as likely in neutered rather than unneutered dogs. Behavioural problems around food and your own feeding behaviour also have a significant impact on your dog's weight.

The risks of obesity in dogs

If your dog is overweight or obese, they are at greater risk of a number of serious and life-changing conditions:

Significantly reduced life expectancy

Cardio and respiratory problems

Diabetes

Reduction in immunity and therefore at risk of infections and other illness

Osteoarticular diseases such as arthritis

Cardiovascular disease

Urinary calcium oxalate calculi

Dogs who are obese are also likely to be lethargic, lack motivation and energy, and exhibit poor levels of effort when it comes to exercise, play or activity.