Constipation in Dogs: Everything You Need To Know
Constipation can be caused by a number of different GI diseases and can have some serious consequences if not addressed right away. The causes of constipation can range from blockages in the colon and other parts of the GI tract to dietary indiscretion or poor nutrition.
If your dog is prone to constipation, there are a couple things you should do:
- Call your vet: When your dog first becomes constipated, it’s unclear how serious it is. It can be a sign that your dog is in need of specific nutritional support, or it can be a symptom of a serious underlying GI disease. Talking to your vet can help you differentiate between the two and get your dog feeling better.
- Start a new diet: Whether it’s the first time your dog is constipated or a chronic issue, your veterinarian may recommend a new nutritional solution. Depending on the diagnosis and the individual cases, a new diet enriched in insoluble fibre may be beneficial in alleviating signs of constipation.
Be sure to check with your vet if you have any questions about your dog’s GI symptoms and to help keep your dog’s system functioning smoothly.
