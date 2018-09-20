Constipation in Dogs: Everything You Need To Know

If your dog is prone to constipation, there are a couple things you should do:

Call your vet: When your dog first becomes constipated, it’s unclear how serious it is. It can be a sign that your dog is in need of specific nutritional support, or it can be a symptom of a serious underlying GI disease. Talking to your vet can help you differentiate between the two and get your dog feeling better.

Start a new diet: Whether it’s the first time your dog is constipated or a chronic issue, your veterinarian may recommend a new nutritional solution. Depending on the diagnosis and the individual cases, a new diet enriched in insoluble fibre may be beneficial in alleviating signs of constipation.

Be sure to check with your vet if you have any questions about your dog’s GI symptoms and to help keep your dog’s system functioning smoothly.