​Signs your dog is getting old

The ageing process in dogs is a gradual one that can sometimes go unnoticed by their owners. There are a number of signs to be aware of when identifying whether a dog is a senior, as well as a number of changes that ageing dogs experience as they grow older.

Ageing dogs

Ageing is a natural, complex biological process that may impact the body's ability to maintain several metabolic processes and increases its susceptibility to disease. As inevitable as it is, there are ways to slow down the process or at least avoid speeding it up. The main thing is to prevent or delay the onset of disease where possible, identify it at the earliest opportunity if it does strike and treat it vigorously to preserve the dog's health as long as possible. Preventative medicine is the favoured approach.

When is a dog considered old?

Age is a number not a condition. Maturity and old age are arbitrary concepts defined on the basis of life expectancy. A dog is regarded as mature when it reaches the mid-way point of its expected lifespan and it is old when it has three quarters of its expected lifespan behind it. Of course, dogs of different sizes do not age in the same way or at the same rate. Small breeds have a longer life expectancy than large breeds, so a small dog will age more slowly.

Conversely, large dogs take longer to grow to adulthood and age faster. That clearly means that they do not have the same needs.

Consequences of ageing for the body

Ageing is a natural process that affects the entire body. No organ system is spared. That said, individual susceptibility or the predisposition of an organ will contribute to the development of a disease. The main thing is to understand the ageing process to slow down its effects.

Fat deposits increase

Dogs tend to put on weight as they grow older. The animal builds up its fat deposits at the expense of muscle mass. When a lot of muscle mass is lost, the animal's mobility will be affected, leading it to expend less energy. As a result, the dog puts on more weight, loses more muscle mass, and so on. This makes it vital to monitor the animal's body condition so that it is prevented from putting on weight and losing muscle mass. It is also essential to treat any pain the dog may have that might prevent it from exercising.