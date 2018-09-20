Skin diseases caused by infectious agents

Your dog’s skin is inhabited by a variety of microorganisms which normally live happily together. However, parasites, allergies, or trauma for instance can disturb that fragile equilibrium and cause infectious dermatitis. Other factors such as temperature, humidity, and skin structure can also affect the microenvironment of your dog’s skin.

Bacterial skin diseases

In normal conditions, bacteria living on your dog don’t cause any harm; balanced ‘microbiome” can even be quite beneficial. However, bacterial skin diseases called ‘pyoderma’ are common in dogs. If your vet suspects your dog has a bacterial skin disease, they may perform some tests to confirm that bacteria are the root cause and to determine the microbe responsible for the condition. Topical treatments such as lotions or shampoos are often used to treat bacterial infections. In some more cases, oral and/or long-term treatments recommended by your vet may be necessary.

Viral skin diseases

Viral skin diseases are rare in dogs. The most common is a form of wart known as ‘papillomatosis’. The disease can regress spontaneously. However, some dogs have persistent masses, and surgical removal is generally required when it alters the dog’s quality of life (eg by bleeding frequently).

The most dangerous one is called ‘Hard pad disease’ (distemper disease). It causes a thickening of the paws and nose of your dog among other symptoms that are not skin-related. It can be fatal but is preventable with vaccinations. Better safe than sorry. If you’ve noticed any of the symptoms described here, check with your vet.

Fungal skin diseases

Ringworm (‘scientifically aka dermatophytosis’’) aren’t caused by a worm but are a fungal skin disease. The fungi feed on keratin, the main component of dog’s hair, and can cause nails, skin and coat diseases. Symptoms include extensive hair loss, scales, broken hairs, or inflammation of the hair follicle or the skin. Ringworm is highly contagious and may also spread between dogs and humans, treatment must be thorough and global to manage both your pet and the environment. Your vet will recommend the best options!

Skin diseases caused by yeast

Yeast is normally present in a dog’s skin but in some conditions, it becomes pathogenic and creates dermatitis. Also called Malassezia yeast, it can affect the ears, face, neck, or feet but can also be generalised. If you notice that your dog’s skin smells bad, looks inflamed, looks darker and thickened and the itching is constant, your dog might be suffering from a yeast infection.

These infections can also be very smelly (think cheese). The management may require topical and systemic products but finding any potential underlying issue such as environmental allergy may be very important too to prevent recurrency.

Ear conditions

Yes, you heard right. Ear problems in dogs are skin conditions.

Ear problems can be caused by bacteria, parasites, yeasts, allergic otitis but also foreign bodies such as grass or insects getting stuck in the ear canal inducing otitis. If you see your dog violently shaking or poking their head with their paw, it’s possible they have an ear condition and it’s important to check with the vet, especially during the season where spikelets area abundant as these can migrate down the ear canal and do not come back up, even until the perforation of the tympanic membrane.