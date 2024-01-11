PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight of intact cats that have not been neutered. Energy balance: This formula is specially designed with a balanced energy content in order to meet the specific energy requirements and nutritional needs of intact adult cats like yours. Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult is enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals. Urinary health: This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Important to note: Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Adult can be mixed with ROYAL CANINÂ® Neutered Maintenance cat thin slices in gravy. Mixed feeding gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite.

