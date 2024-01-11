PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Veterinary Health Nutrition Since 1968, Royal Canin has been following the belief that nutrition plays a key role in supporting the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we have designed ROYAL CANINÂ® products around proven nutritional science in partnership with veterinarians, delivering health nutrition for pets with specific health needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Dental ROYAL CANINÂ® Dental is a precisely balanced, nutritious diet that is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in cats. Plaque control This formula helps to reduce the formation and build-up of dental plaque. Brushing effect The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Dental is specially designed to create a brushing effect. The shape and size of the kibble support grasping of the food, as well as tooth penetration into it. This helps to reduce the accumulation of plaque and tartar. Hairball complex Thanks to a specific blend of fibres - including psyllium - this formula helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat's stools. S/O index This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Important to note Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the most appropriate diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7-10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

Read more