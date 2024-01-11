Multifunction Urinary S/O + Hypoallergenic
Dry food for Cat
Supports the health of cats with FLUTD and Adverse Food Reaction.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.
Hydrolysed protein
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to help ensure very low allergenic potential.
Skin barrier
An exclusive complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Composition: Rice, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, vegetable fibres, minerals, hydrolysed poultry liver, chicory pulp, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 26000 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 34 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 160 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.25 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g, Sodium bisulphate (urine acidifying substance): 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 27% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 8.9% - Crude fibres: 5.3% - Calcium: 0.71% - Phosphorus: 0.7% - Sodium: 1.3% - Magnesium: 0.04% - Potassium: 0.8% - Chloride: 2% - Sulphur: 0.8% - Taurine: 0.15% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (1.5%), DL-methionine - Essential fatty acids: 4.28%.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|40
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|-
|-
|3kg
|54
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|-
|-
|4kg
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|5kg
|78
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|52
|4/8
|6kg
|88
|7/8
|74
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|7kg
|99
|1
|82
|7/8
|66
|5/8
|8kg
|108
|1 1/8
|90
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|9kg
|118
|1 1/4
|98
|1
|79
|6/8
|10kg
|127
|1 1/4
|106
|1 1/4
|85
|7/8