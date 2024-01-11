Multifunction Urinary S/O + Satiety
Dry food for Cat
Supports the health of cats with FLUTD and excessive bodyweight.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and oxalate crystal formation.
Satietogenic effect
Contains a special blend of fibres which have a satiating effect on cats.
High protein
A high protein content (111 g/1000 kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass throughout the weight loss period.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, tapioca, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, animal fats, chicory pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg)**: Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 23800 IU, Vitamin D3: 900 IU, E1 (Iron): 29 mg, E2 (Iodine): 2.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 37 mg, E6 (Zinc): 112 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.04 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occuring in components of the diet.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 34% - Fat content: 9% - Crude ash: 9.6% - Crude fibres: 14% - Calcium: 1.26% - Phosphorus: 1.15% - Sodium: 1.1% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 1% - Chloride: 1.96% - Sulphur: 0.7% - Taurine (total): 0.26% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate (0.7%).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight
|Start
|-
|4 weeks after
|-
|Maintenance of ideal weight
|-
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2kg
|28
|3/8
|23
|2/8
|30
|3/8
|2.5kg
|33
|3/8
|26
|3/8
|35
|3/8
|3kg
|38
|4/8
|30
|3/8
|40
|4/8
|3.5kg
|42
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|45
|4/8
|4kg
|47
|5/8
|37
|4/8
|49
|5/8
|4.5kg
|51
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|54
|5/8
|5kg
|55
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|58
|6/8
|5.5kg
|58
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|62
|6/8
|6kg
|62
|6/8
|49
|5/8
|66
|6/8
|6.5kg
|66
|6/8
|52
|5/8
|70
|7/8
|7kg
|69
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|73
|7/8
|7.5kg
|73
|7/8
|58
|6/8
|77
|1
|8kg
|76
|7/8
|60
|6/8
|81
|1
|8.5kg
|80
|1
|63
|6/8
|84
|1
|9kg
|83
|1
|66
|6/8
|88
|1 + 1/8
|9.5kg
|86
|1
|68
|7/8
|91
|1 + 1/8
|10kg
|89
|1 + 1/8
|71
|7/8
|95
|1 + 1/8