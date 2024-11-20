American Curl

American Curls are gentle, easy-going and loving cats who settle into any household, adapting easily to life with other pets or children in the home.
American curl adult black and white

About the American Curl

American Curls like people, they are friendly and have well-balanced behaviour. They are very intelligent and playful. It’s important that their owner has time to give them attention, as this breed doesn't enjoy being left out of the activity of the household.

They have quiet voices and are not overly vocal, however, they make their wants known with gentle trilling and cooing sounds. Their kitten-like personality lasts well throughout adulthood.

Breed specifics

Country: United States
Coat: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-20
Friendly / Loving / Sociable / Calm / Intelligent / Playful

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Requires a lot of attention

