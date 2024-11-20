American Wirehair
American Wirehairs have made a name for themselves as popular family pets thanks to their relaxed, happy nature.
About the American Wirehair
American Wirehairs are known to be very tolerant of children. They are calm, but can also be playful even into old age. In general, they are intelligent cats and quite interested in everything around them.
Many American Wirehairs retain their hunting instinct with any insects that should venture into the house. They enjoy the company of their people, but retain their independence. Many are lap cats, while some prefer just to be nearby.
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Coat: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-16
Calm / Sociable / Quiet / Affectionate / Playful / Intelligent / Independent
Coat: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-16
Calm / Sociable / Quiet / Affectionate / Playful / Intelligent / Independent
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Patient with children and other animals
Best suited to indoor life
Patient with children and other animals
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu