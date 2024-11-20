Burmilla
Loyal, devoted and affectionate, they will stay by their owner, always keeping them company.
About the Burmilla
The Burmilla needs to be part of the family. They love attention and will often demand to be petted. Though curious and friendly, the Burmilla does not take to strangers immediately, but will eventually warm to visitors.
Fun, loving, yet quiet and gentle, this sweet-natured cat gets along well with children and other animals. In all, an intelligent, inquisitive nature and a most affectionate personality are some of the most appealing qualities of the Burmilla.
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14
Sociable / Quiet / Friendly / Intelligent
Key facts
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention
Needs moderate grooming
