Egyptian Mau
It is said by admirers that the Egyptian Mau has the finest reflexes of any cat.
About the Egyptian Mau
Egyptian Maus are playful and active cats that are highly intelligent. They are sociable cats that enjoy interacting with their owners, with whom they will form a strong bond.
Egyptian Maus generally get along very well with other animals, including dogs, and enjoy playing with toys. They are curious, but keep their distance with strangers.
Breed specifics
Country: Egypt
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16
Lively / Active / Sensitive / Playful / Intelligent
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16
Lively / Active / Sensitive / Playful / Intelligent
Key facts
Needs little grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Can be easily startled
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Can be easily startled
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu