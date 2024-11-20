Havana
Havanas make fantastic family cats. Thanks to their intelligent, sociable and curious nature, these cats like to involve themselves in any activity taking place in the home.
About the Havana
The Havana is a curious, playful, people-orientated breed. They want a lot of attention and return it with great affection. This inquisitive, intelligent cat adapts to most situations.
Human companionship and interaction is a necessity for this breed. They get along well with other cats, dogs and children. Havanas are curious and like to be part of every activity in the household.
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Sociable / Quiet / Intelligent / Friendly
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15
Sociable / Quiet / Intelligent / Friendly
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Requires a lot of attention
Best suited to indoor life
Requires a lot of attention
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu