Japanese Bobtail
About the Japanese Bobtail
The Japanese Bobtail is a very intelligent breed who are interested in everything going on in the home. They get on well with other cats, dogs and children and need the company of humans.
These cats have a strong character and they will communicate with their owners in melodious vocalisations. As fast learners, Japanese Bobtails can easily be taught new tricks and will settle quickly into new situations.
Breed specifics
Size: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 15-18
Intelligent / Playful / Energetic / Loving / Friendly / Lively / Vocal
Key facts
Best suited to indoor life
Good with people
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu