Pixiebob
Pixiebob cats are the only breed that accepts polydactyls, and can have up to seven toes on each foot.
About the Pixiebob
Pixiebobs are highly intelligent, sociable, active, bold cats who enjoy playing with other animals. They are an inquisitive, companionable cat, that wants to be with you and will communicate their needs to you with chirps, chitters and the occasional growl.
The Pixiebob tail can be short or medium, kinked or knotted, but always flexible and should always be handled carefully.
: United States
: Medium
Intelligent / Sociable / Active / Playful
: Medium
Intelligent / Sociable / Active / Playful
Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Patient with children and other animals
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Patient with children and other animals
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Líkaðu við og deildu þessari síðu