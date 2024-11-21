Sokoke

The Sokoke is believed to be one of the rarest domestic cat breeds in the world.
Sokokes are active and intelligent cats who are also affectionate but not too demanding of their owners. This breed is incredibly family orientated and enjoy playing, exploring or just relaxing by their owner's side.

This breed has a distinctive coat pattern, which is that of a blotched tabby, but as they have agouti hairs in the solid parts, it presents a very special appearance.

: Kenya
: Medium
Intelligent / Active / Affectionate / Playful

Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Low maintenance
